Padres pitcher makes the most unreal play vs. Mets

Give Joe Musgrove the Gold Glove right now. The San Diego Padres pitcher made one of the best defensive plays off the mound this season.

Musgrove was pitching an absolute gem more than halfway through a Friday matchup against the New York Mets at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

The former World Series champion had given up just one hit through 5.2 innings, which allowed the Padres to take a 6-0 lead.

Mets All-Star Francisco Lindor stood in Musgrove’s way for a 1-2-3 inning in the 6th. Lindor hit a soft grounder toward right field that was far too weak for second baseman Xander Bogaerts to field in time.

But Musgrove had no intention of giving up on the play. He chased it down and flicked the ball off his glove to get the speedy Lindor out at first.

Who's smoother than Joe Musgrove? We'll wait for an answer. pic.twitter.com/2nNNfrNodj — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2024

Check out the replay on Musgrove’s sick sliding play.

Joe Musgrove is an athlete pic.twitter.com/aoxViriGhR — Al Scott (@AlScott1998) August 24, 2024

The former All-Star one-hit the Mets through seven spotless innings as the Padres cruised to a 7-0 win.

Musgrove has been lights-out since the Padres pitcher returned from the injured list earlier this month.

In three August starts, the 31-year-old has allowed only 1 earned run and just 6 total hits through 15.2 innings.