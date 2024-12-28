Padres sign former Rays playoff hero

Still looking for their first pennant win in over two-and-a-half decades, the San Diego Padres are bringing in a guy who was part of one a few years ago.

Agent Joe Rosen announced to social media this week that his client, infielder Mike Brousseau, has signed with the Padres in free agency. Brousseau is reportedly getting a minor-league deal from San Diego.

The 30-year-old Brousseau, a righty hitter, had his heyday with the Tampa Bay Rays, hitting .302 during the 2020 season and also delivering a playoff series-winning home run against the New York Yankees to help Tampa Bay advance to the World Series that year. But Brousseau has struggled in the years since, batting .238 from 2022-23 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brousseau actually spent last season out of MLB altogether but hit a respectable .276 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs in 93 games for Triple-A Syracuse (the affiliate of the New York Mets). The Padres have multiple infielders (including Ha-Seong Kim and Donovan Solano) who are free agents this winter and could trade away a couple of others as well. While Brousseau has a low ceiling, he may be able to get some meaningful at-bats for San Diego in 2025.