Padres signing former Dodgers outfielder

The San Diego Padres are adding some veteran depth to their outfield.

On Friday, reports emerged that the Padres were signing Jason Heyward in free agency. The news comes just hours after the team also added former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Connor Joe to a deal. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Heyward and Joe are expected to split time at left field.

The Padres got a breakout campaign from outfielder Jurickson Profar. But San Diego’s everyday left fielder from last season signed a huge deal with the Atlanta Braves late last month. Profar, who played 148 games in left field in 2024, batted .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Padres fans would be hard-pressed to expect a similar output Heyward, whose best years were nearly a decade ago. The former All-Star split time with the Dodgers and Houston Astros last season, hitting .211 with 37 RBIs and 10 home runs.

Heyward has five Gold Glove awards in his trophy cabinet. But at 35 years old, Heyward is closer to a league-average fielder at this point in his career.

Heyward does provide the Padres with an experienced left-handed bat that could be deployed in a platoon with Joe’s right-handed bat.