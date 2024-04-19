Paul Skenes had unbelievable autograph line after latest minor league start

Baseball fans are very eager to get a Paul Skenes autograph before he gets to the majors, as evidenced by the incredible line that formed for his autograph following his start Thursday.

In a video shared by Indianapolis Indians broadcaster Jack McMullen, Skenes can be seen signing autographs for a line of fans that went from the front row all the way up to the concourse. McMullen said Skenes stuck around to sign and take photos for the entire line.

Absolutely shove (again), stay to sign and take photos for the entire line. Paul Effing Skenes, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/PUsp8hVC6M — Jack McMullen (@jack_mcmullen11) April 19, 2024

The 21-year-old struck out eight while allowing one hit and two walks over 3 1/3 innings during his start Thursday, continuing a string of dominant outings at the AAA level. The fans in Indianapolis certainly seem aware that he might not be around for too long, as it seems highly likely that he’ll be called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates well before the end of the season.

Skenes deserves credit for being so accommodating with fans. It would have been easy for him to duck out early, especially after one of his own starts.