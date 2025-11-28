Pete Alonso linked to an AL contender in free agency

Pete Alonso may have an intriguing opportunity just a couple hundred miles northeast.

The Boston Red Sox are considering signing the five-time All-Star slugger Alonso in free agency this offseason, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday. Heyman notes that the Red Sox, after saving roughly $250 million by trading away Rafael Devers in June, figure to be a “huge player” on the free agent market this winter.

Alonso, the former MLB home runs leader, turns 31 years old next month. He is a free agent this offseason after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets.

After almost leaving the Mets in free agency last winter, Alonso now has another opportunity to do so following a disappointing 2025 season during which the team collapsed down the stretch and missed the playoffs entirely. Alonso also has a couple of interesting outside suitors who have already been linked to him.

As for the Red Sox, they won 89 games in 2025 but lost in the AL Wild Card round to the New York Yankees. They appear to mean business this offseason and just swung a trade for a former Cy Young finalist earlier this week.

Boston is apparently looking to add some bad bats in free agency as well. Alonso is one of several multi-time All-Star hitters that the Red Sox have already been linked to in recent days.