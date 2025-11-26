Red Sox linked to a 3-time All-Star in free agency

The Boston Red Sox are apparently hitting multiple fronts this offseason in an effort to improve.

Boston is showing interest in free agent catcher JT Realmuto, Ken Rosenthal and Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported on Tuesday. The report does note though that the general expectation remains that Realmuto will ultimately re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Now 34 years old, Realmuto has been with the Phillies since 2019 (including when they made the World Series in 2022). Long regarded as one of the game’s best all-around catchers, the righty-hitting Realmuto is a three-time MLB All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.

That said, Realmuto had a bit of a down year in 2025, hitting .257 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs through 134 games. There are also some very real concerns about physical decline for Realmuto given that he is a catcher about to enter his 13th MLB season.

When it comes to Boston’s current state of affairs at catcher, they have Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong rotating at the position. But adding a player with a bit more experience and upside behind the plate might be prudent if the Red Sox would like to further improve on their 89-win season in 2025.

Boston already made a big move earlier in the day on Tuesday by trading for a former Cy Young finalist. Now it sounds like they could also try to add a notable name in Realmuto to catch their new acquisition.