Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

April 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

Stubby Clapp pulls down Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game.

Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).

Arenado and Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp were ejected. Clapp was seen pulling Alonso to the ground during the incident.

Alonso, who was hit by a pitch in the head the day before, was not happy about Clapp pulling him down.

“I get pulled from behind. … I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind. If you want to pull me back, if you want to restrain me, go at me like a man,” Alonso said after the game.

Alonso also thought Arenado’s reaction was unnecessary. After all, Alonso hardly reacted after being hit in the head a day earlier.

The Mets lead the league in hit-by-pitches this season. Manager Buck Showalter was not happy with the Cardinals either.

