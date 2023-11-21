Phil Nevin could land notable bench coach job after missing on Padres manager?

Phil Nevin may not necessarily be out of luck after missing out on the San Diego Padres manager job.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports this week that the ex-Los Angeles Angels skipper Nevin is among those under consideration for a bench coach job with the New York Mets. Puma notes that Nevin used to work with new Mets manager Carlos Mendoza on the New York Yankees (Nevin was the third-base coach for the Yankees and Mendoza was a bench coach).

The former All-Star infielder Nevin spent the last two seasons managing the Angels but was let go last month after going 119-149 (.444) with zero playoff appearances. He was heavily linked to the manager gig with the Padres, his ex-team, but San Diego formally decided Tuesday to give it to someone else.

With his experience and prior relationship with Mendoza, Nevin could be an excellent addition to the Mets coaching staff. But there are also indications that the team could go with another well-known former manager instead.