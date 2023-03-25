Phillies end contract talks with ace pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies appear set to head into 2023 with their best pitcher facing an uncertain future with the organization.

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that the team has cut off contract talks with ace pitcher Aaron Nola. Nola would be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season if nothing changes.

Dombrowski says that conversations with Nola's camp about a contract extension have been broken off "We think the world of him, quality pitcher, quality human being, but sometimes you get to this point where you're not able to consummate a deal that both sides feel comfortable" — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 25, 2023

“We think the world of him, quality pitcher, quality human being, but sometimes you get to this point where you’re not able to consummate a deal that both sides feel comfortable,” Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski did add that the team intends to make another effort at re-signing Nola after the season.

Nola’s contract situation certainly sets things up for a very interesting 2023. He is still fairly young as he turns 30 in June, and he is coming off a season that saw him post a 3.25 ERA with 235 strikeouts in 205 innings. Another season like that would put him in line for a huge payday, be it from the Phillies or on the open market.

The Phillies are seeking to defend their National League crown, and Nola is a huge part of those plans. Whether this being a contract year helps or hurts remains to be seen.