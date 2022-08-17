Phillies broadcast has funny response to Keith Hernandez jab

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez delivered a funny line about the Philadelphia Phillies’ defense last Tuesday, and the Phillies broadcast has used the opportunity to take a dig back at the former National League MVP.

During last Tuesday’s broadcast, Hernandez said that he did not like calling Phillies games because they are not a fundamentally-sound defensive team.

While Hernandez’s comments may have been in jest, the Phillies broadcast has apparently not forgotten what he said.

NBC Sports Philadelphia, which broadcasts Phillies games, has been using a “Keith Hernandez Approved Fundamental Play” graphic each time the Phillies make an impressive play in the field.

The graphic, which includes a cartoon depiction of Hernandez, was on display during Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

After a smooth diving play made by second baseman Jean Segura, NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted that the play was “Keith Hernandez Approved™.”

This defensive play was Keith Hernandez Approved™ https://t.co/WMHPzCGBt5 pic.twitter.com/MluccSmRoC — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 17, 2022

Despite any defensive deficiencies Hernandez thinks the Phillies have, they have been one of the hottest teams in MLB since June at 44-23. Their team season fielding stats are nothing to scoff at as well. Philadelphia has the fourth-best fielding percentage in MLB this year (.988), and is tied for the 26th-fewest errors (50).