Phillies share notable Bryce Harper injury update

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without Bryce Harper for the first part of the 2023 season due to the elbow injury that bothered him throughout 2022.

The Phillies announced Wednesday that Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday to correct his elbow issue. The team expects him to miss much of the first part of the 2023 season with a possible return to the DH role by the All-Star break. Harper likely will not be able to play right field until the end of the season at the earliest.

The Phillies say they expect Bryce Harper to return as a DH by the All-Star Break: pic.twitter.com/KozfUf108i — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) November 23, 2022

Harper dealt with the elbow issue for virtually all of the 2022 season, and it limited him to just eight games in the field. It did not seem to impact his hitting that much, as he delivered a number of big hits during the postseason en route to an NL title.

The Phillies will have to stay afloat without Harper for 3-4 months to start the season, though they actually managed a 36-27 record in games he did not play in last year. As long as they stay in the hunt, he will provide a big boost late in the campaign.