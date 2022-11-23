 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 23, 2022

Phillies share notable Bryce Harper injury update

November 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without Bryce Harper for the first part of the 2023 season due to the elbow injury that bothered him throughout 2022.

The Phillies announced Wednesday that Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday to correct his elbow issue. The team expects him to miss much of the first part of the 2023 season with a possible return to the DH role by the All-Star break. Harper likely will not be able to play right field until the end of the season at the earliest.

Harper dealt with the elbow issue for virtually all of the 2022 season, and it limited him to just eight games in the field. It did not seem to impact his hitting that much, as he delivered a number of big hits during the postseason en route to an NL title.

The Phillies will have to stay afloat without Harper for 3-4 months to start the season, though they actually managed a 36-27 record in games he did not play in last year. As long as they stay in the hunt, he will provide a big boost late in the campaign.

Article Tags

Bryce Harper
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus