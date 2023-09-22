 Skip to main content
Phillies calling up prospect with greatest name in baseball

September 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
A Philadelphia Phillies hat in the dugout

Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As they look to officially clinch an NL Wild Card spot, the Philadelphia Phillies are turning to the heavens … sort of.

The Phillies announced on Friday that they are calling up reliever Orion Kerkering. A 22-year-old right-hander, Kerkering had worked his way up this season from Low-A Clearwater in April to High-A Jersey Shore in May and Double-A Reading in July. Kerkering then got promoted to Triple-A Lehigh earlier this week but made just one appearance for them before getting the call up to the big leagues.

On top of having an absolutely generational name, Kerkering, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, has some nasty stuff too. At all levels combined this season, Kerkering has a 4-1 record with a 1.51 ERA, collecting 14 saves and striking out a staggering 13.2 batters per nine innings. Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that Kerkering can touch triple digits with his fastball, sits in the 88-90 mph range with his slider, and also has a breaking ball that many rival evaluators have deemed the best in the minors this year.

As for the Phillies, they have a comfortable 4.5 -game lead for the first NL Wild Card spot with nine games left to play. That means that the Phillies can use their remaining regular season games to get a glimpse of some of their younger talent. Though Kerkering might not have the best name that we have seen in all of sports this year, he may have a lot of opposing batters going stargazing.

Orion Kerkering Philadelphia Phillies
