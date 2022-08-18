Phillies get positive update on potential Bryce Harper return date

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a tight playoff race, and may be adding a big piece back into their lineup in just a few weeks.

FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday that Bryce Harper is expected to begin his rehab assignment next Tuesday with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate.

According to Verducci, the Phillies believe that Harper could return to the majors by the beginning of September.

“[Harper] hit today for the second time in three days,” Verducci said during FOX Sports MLB’s Wednesday pregame show. “Not sure how many at-bats Bryce wants to get [on his rehab assignment] before he’s activated, but the Phillies think it will be around September 1.

Bryce Harper is expected to begin his Triple-A rehab assignment Tuesday. Tom Verducci has more on when you can expect to see him back in the @Phillies lineup: pic.twitter.com/1UlMezxs0B — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 17, 2022

Harper has not played since June 25 after a wild pitch hit and broke his thumb, but the Phillies have not missed a beat in his absence. The team has gone 27-17 without Harper, and has a half-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the second National League Wild Card spot.

Prior to his injury, Harper was enjoying a good season. The 29-year-old was hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and a .985 OPS in 64 games. He may give the Phillies just the boost they need in order to end their decade-plus playoff drought.

H/T Bleacher Report