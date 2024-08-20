 Skip to main content
Photo of Elly De La Cruz standing next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. surprises fans

August 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Elly De La Cruz in sunglasses

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) jogs in to the dugout in the middle of the fourth inning during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elly De La Cruz is apparently taller than a lot of people realize.

The Cincinnati Reds shared a photo of their star shortstop De La Cruz posing with Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Reds and the Blue Jays met on Monday for the opener of a three-game set in Toronto.

Check out the picture of the two young stars.

Fans were surprised by how much taller De La Cruz looked than Guerrero there (with some commenting about their height difference on X).

Guerrero is no small man at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds. But De La Cruz is indeed a good bit taller than that at 6-foot-5 (though only 200 pounds, according to his official listing).

In fairness to Guerrero, De La Cruz has a tendency to make just about any fellow player look small. At least this wasn’t as comical of a height difference as the time that De La Cruz was photographed standing next to Jose Altuve.

Elly De La CruzVladimir Guerrero Jr.
