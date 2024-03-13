 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 13, 2024

Photo of Mark McGwire in Cubs gear is so wrong

March 13, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Mark McGwire smiles

Sep 21, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics former first baseman Mark McGwire gives a speech after being inducted into the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame before a game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball fans may be in need of some eye bleach this week.

A photo went viral on social media this week of retired St. Louis Cardinals great Mark McGwire wearing some unexpected attire. McGwire was in the dugout for a Chicago Cubs spring game wearing their team gear.

Take a look at the shot.

That is all kinds of wrong for McGwire, who played for the rival Cardinals from 1997-2001. In fact, the signature moment of McGwire’s career (his chase of the single-season MLB home run record in 1998) came in direct opposition to the Cubs — then-Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa was McGwire’s competitor that year).

Of course, McGwire actually has a good reason for rocking with the enemy. His son Mason is a member of the Cubs organization after being selected by the team in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. But that is still quite a jarring image of the now-60-year-old McGwire, who even almost landed the Cardinals manager job some years ago.

Article Tags

Chicago CubsMark McGwire
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus