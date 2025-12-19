Pirates close to trade for 2-time All-Star

The Pittsburgh Pirates are apparently serious about trying to upgrade their roster this offseason.

The Pirates are closing in on a three-team trade to acquire Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, according to reports. The Rays would receive two prospects, while the Houston Astros are acquiring pitcher Mike Burrows from Pittsburgh.

If trade is completed, outfielder Jacob Melton and right-hander Anderson Brito would head from the Astros to the Rays. https://t.co/MsNFiX3LB0 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 19, 2025

Lowe, 31, is a two-time All-Star, including this most recent season. He is a career .247 hitter coming off a 31 home run season. Injuries have been an issue for him, but in his prime, he was one of the Rays’ most valuable players. He profiles as a designated hitter at this point in his career, but the Pirates desperately need more punch in their lineup, so he is still a fit.

The Pirates are known for being thrifty, but there have been signs that they might actually be willing to shell out for talent this offseason in a way they have not in the past. Lowe is due $11.5 million this season, though he is a free agent at the end of 2026.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 71-91 season that saw them average roughly 3.5 runs per game. Improving the offense is a huge priority if the team wants to have any shot at contending behind Paul Skenes and the pitching staff.