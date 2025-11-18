Kyle Schwarber is being pursued by a shocking team

Free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber figures to draw a lot of interest this offseason as one of the most dangerous home run hitters on the market. The usual big-market teams are expected to make a run at him, but they may be joined by one unlikely spender.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are interested in Schwarber, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Pirates are serious about spending money this offseason, and even made a competitive offer to first baseman Josh Naylor, who ultimately re-signed with the Seattle Mariners for five years and $92.5 million.

Passan notes that the Pirates are also considering other options beside Schwarber to bolster their roster, though it is unclear how serious a suitor they are regarding any of their potential targets.

The Pirates are not known for spending money, to say the least. Their Opening Day payroll of $87.65 million was one of the five lowest in MLB, and they have consistently refused to spend in years past. In fact, the Pirates have never handed out a free agent contract worth more than three years and $39 million, which they handed out in December 2012.

It is possible that the Pirates are motivated by the obvious antipathy of their fanbase after years of losing. They also have a generational talent in pitcher Paul Skenes, who is under team control through the 2029 season. Considering there are already rumors about him wanting to play elsewhere, that gives the Pirates four years before he can walk, and they would be smart to maximize that window by bolstering their roster around him.