Pirates make surprising free agent signing

December 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Rich Hill in the dugout

Mar 31, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) looks on in the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising free agent signing on Tuesday. The big surprise is that they actually signed somebody.

The Pirates agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with veteran pitcher Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Hill will turn 43 in March but remains an effective starter. The southpaw went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 124.1 innings for the Red Sox last season. That was the first time since 2013 that he posted an ERA over 4.00.

The Pirates went 62-100 last season, which was their second straight season with at least 100 losses. Their offseason additions include Austin Hedges, Vince Velasquez and Tyler Chatwood. Their lone All-Star has requested a trade.

Why the Pirates are even bothering with a signing like Hill is a good question given their propensity to lose and their desire to save money. Maybe such an addition will give their fans a sliver of hope.

