Pirates manager, pitcher suspended by MLB

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday night without manager Don Kelly.

Kelley received a one-game suspension, while pitcher Chris Devenski received three, which was later reduced to two, for the actions in Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds .

Devenski intentionally threw at Sal Stewart after the Pirates pitcher was upset about Stewart’s late timeout call.

Chris Devenski has been suspended for two games for this ejection during Saturday's game. He will begin serving his suspension tonight.



Pirates manager Don Kelly will serve his one-game suspension tonight.pic.twitter.com/7sK2oPokT8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 5, 2026

The umpires huddled and then decided to toss Devenski from the game, which brought Kelly out of the dugout, leading to the Pirates manager also being thrown out of the game.

Kelly also cussed out umpires at the end of April in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, so the Pirates manager has been involved with plenty of altercations this season.

The Pirates ended up winning the game 17-7 in Pittsburgh, so this sequence didn’t have an impact on the final score whatsoever.

After the game, Devenski insisted he didn’t intentionally throw at Stewart.

“Going hard to start an at-bat. I know the guy likes to dive over [the plate]. Just trying to execute my pitch there, and I think he took it the wrong way,” Devenski said, via Jason Mackey of MLB.com. “It is what it is. Hey, I’m not going to back down from anything, either.”

Pirates bench coach Kristopher Negrón will take over manager duties on Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks .