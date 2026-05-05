Tigers’ Triple-A manager abruptly fired under unclear circumstances

The Detroit Tigers ’ Triple-A team, the Toledo Mud Hens, now has a new manager in a surprising turn of events.

The Tigers announced on Tuesday that Gabe Alvarez was fired, with the only explanation being for a “violation of club policy.” Mike Hessman has been named the interim manager for Toledo.

Statement from Tigers:



"We have terminated the contract of Gabe Alvarez as the manager of Triple A Toledo due to a violation of club policy. Mike Hessman will serve as interim manager. We will have no further comment." — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) May 5, 2026

Alvarez began his run as the Mud Hens manager at the start of the 2025 season, and the Mud Hens are 17-16 entering Tuesday.

However, the franchise insists that the move is not based on the team’s performance but rather on a policy, with no further details provided.

Gabe Alvarez being fired at Toledo has blindsided everyone. Had nothing to do with the team's performance, but rather, "a violation of club policy." It's as internal as internal gets with the Tigers. Upsetting news. Alvarez had been strong at Erie and Toledo and looked like a… — Lynn Henning (@Lynn_Henning) May 5, 2026

Lynn Henning also added that the situation was “internal” and is being “heavily secreted” for the time being.

No evidence yet that there was anything of a police nature — DUI, domestic violence, etc. — with respect to Gabe Alvarez's dismissal as Triple-A Toledo manager. All indications at this hour are that the situation was internal and that it is being heavily secreted. — Lynn Henning (@Lynn_Henning) May 5, 2026

Hessman has been a member of the Tigers’ farm system since 2016 and has been the Mud Hens’ hitting coach since 2023.