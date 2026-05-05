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Tigers’ Triple-A manager abruptly fired under unclear circumstances

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A Detroit Tigers hat
Mar 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of a Detroit Tigers player before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A team, the Toledo Mud Hens, now has a new manager in a surprising turn of events.

The Tigers announced on Tuesday that Gabe Alvarez was fired, with the only explanation being for a “violation of club policy.” Mike Hessman has been named the interim manager for Toledo.

Alvarez began his run as the Mud Hens manager at the start of the 2025 season, and the Mud Hens are 17-16 entering Tuesday.

However, the franchise insists that the move is not based on the team’s performance but rather on a policy, with no further details provided.

Lynn Henning also added that the situation was “internal” and is being “heavily secreted” for the time being.

Hessman has been a member of the Tigers’ farm system since 2016 and has been the Mud Hens’ hitting coach since 2023.

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