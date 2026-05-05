Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Reds rookie made a surprising change during hitless skid

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A Cincinnati Reds hat
The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, July 2, 2021. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart just won the National League Rookie of the Month award for March and April after a strong start to 2026.

However, Stewart began the month of May hitless in the first three games before snapping a 0-for-19 skid with a single in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

On Tuesday, Stewart hopped on MLB Network and discussed the award, and he also revealed he shaved his facial hair in hopes of snapping the cold streak.

“I was over there searching for a hit,” Stewart said.

The Reds lost the game 5-4 and Stewart had just the one hit, but it was his first base knock since the calendar turned to May.

On April 25, Stewart had three hits and five RBI with a home run in the game against the Detroit Tigers, and that outburst brought his batting average to .303.

However, he dropped all the way down to .252 entering Tuesday, so it was quite the skid for Stewart after a hot start to the season.

Stewart has hit nine home runs with 29 RBI, which is good for second in baseball, and he is hoping the facial hair change can help turn things around for him at the plate.

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