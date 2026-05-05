Reds rookie made a surprising change during hitless skid

Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart just won the National League Rookie of the Month award for March and April after a strong start to 2026.

However, Stewart began the month of May hitless in the first three games before snapping a 0-for-19 skid with a single in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

On Tuesday, Stewart hopped on MLB Network and discussed the award, and he also revealed he shaved his facial hair in hopes of snapping the cold streak.

“I was over there searching for a hit,” Stewart said.

Sal Stewart shaved his facial hair because he's struggling at the plate in his last 8 games:



"I was over there searching for a hit." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0wDcYjQC1k — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 5, 2026

The Reds lost the game 5-4 and Stewart had just the one hit, but it was his first base knock since the calendar turned to May.

On April 25, Stewart had three hits and five RBI with a home run in the game against the Detroit Tigers , and that outburst brought his batting average to .303.

However, he dropped all the way down to .252 entering Tuesday, so it was quite the skid for Stewart after a hot start to the season.

Stewart has hit nine home runs with 29 RBI, which is good for second in baseball, and he is hoping the facial hair change can help turn things around for him at the plate.