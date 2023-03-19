 Skip to main content
Randy Arozarena calls out Cuba at World Baseball Classic

March 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Randy Arozarena on the bases

Oct 17, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game seven of the 2020 ALCS at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena already has his eye on the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder has been a star player for Mexico, helping to carry them to the semifinals of the WBC this year. Though Mexico still has to face Japan in the semifinals, Arozarena is hoping that Cuba beats the United States in the other semifinal.

Why is that? He wants Mexico to be the ones to beat Cuba at the event.

A lot will have to happen for that to come true. Both Japan and the U.S. are favored to win their semifinal games rather than Mexico and Cuba.

Arozarena is 8/17 with five doubles, a home run, seven runs scored and nine RBIs in the WBC. His 1.566 OPS ranks among the best of all players who have participated in this year’s event.

The pitching matchup for Monday’s semifinal game between Mexico and Japan is Patrick Sandoval against Roki Sasaki. Sasaki is regarded as one of the best pitchers in the world.

Randy Arozarena World Baseball Classic 2023
