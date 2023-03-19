Randy Arozarena calls out Cuba at World Baseball Classic

Randy Arozarena already has his eye on the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder has been a star player for Mexico, helping to carry them to the semifinals of the WBC this year. Though Mexico still has to face Japan in the semifinals, Arozarena is hoping that Cuba beats the United States in the other semifinal.

Why is that? He wants Mexico to be the ones to beat Cuba at the event.

Randy Arozarena said he's rooting for Cuba in its game against the US tonight — because he wants Mexico to be the ones to eliminate them in the championship. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 19, 2023

A lot will have to happen for that to come true. Both Japan and the U.S. are favored to win their semifinal games rather than Mexico and Cuba.

Arozarena is 8/17 with five doubles, a home run, seven runs scored and nine RBIs in the WBC. His 1.566 OPS ranks among the best of all players who have participated in this year’s event.

The pitching matchup for Monday’s semifinal game between Mexico and Japan is Patrick Sandoval against Roki Sasaki. Sasaki is regarded as one of the best pitchers in the world.