Report: Randy Arozarena detained over alleged incident involving family

Randy Arozarena became a household name with his postseason heroics this year, but the Tampa Bay Rays star has now found his name in the headlines for an extremely troubling reason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Arozarena was detained in Mexico recently following an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from the child’s mother. Arozarena is also accused of assaulting the woman’s father. The prosecutor in Mexico who is handling the case said more information will be made available in the coming days.

Arozarena is coming off one of the best postseasons in MLB history. The 25-year-old propelled the Rays to the World Series with 10 home runs and 14 RBI in the playoffs. The 10 home runs are now the record for the most in a single postseason. Arozarena batted .377 with a 1.273 OPS in 20 postseason games.

Rays manager Kevin Cash recently offered very high praise for Arozarena, whom Tampa Bay acquired in a January trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The outfielder also made a great impression on some of baseball’s biggest stars during the playoffs.

All eyes were going to be on Arozarena heading into 2021 to see if he is truly one of the game’s biggest superstars, but now people will be keeping tabs on him for a much different reason.