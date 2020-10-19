Carlos Correa has classy Instagram post about Randy Arozarena after ALCS defeat

The vast majority of baseball fans were overjoyed to see the Houston Astros fall to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS on Saturday, but Carlos Correa wants it to be known that he is not bitter about the way his team’s season ended.

After the Rays defeated the Astros in Game 7, Correa took to Instagram to congratulate his opponent and, in particular, rising superstar Randy Arozarena. Correa shared a personal anecdote about his first impression of the outfielder and praised him for his work ethic.

“Congrats to Randy and the Tampa Bay Rays. Such a great series, so much fun,” Correa wrote. “I met Randy last year in the batting cages at Roundrock during my rehab assignment. I was impressed by his routine, work ethic, and the loud noise off his bat. We only got him out a few times in a four-game series that time. It was no different at the biggest stage in baseball. Success like his doesn’t come by accident. He’s been working on his craft for big moments like this. Keep shining brother.”

Arozarena, who was acquired by the Rays in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in January, belted four home runs in the ALCS and has seven in the playoffs thus far. He became the first rookie position player in history to win ALCS MVP, and he is closing in on another record.

The 25-year-old Cuban outfielder had seven home runs in 23 games during the regular season, and he has matched that mark already in 14 postseason games. If he stays hot at the plate, there’s no reason the Rays can’t knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.