Rangers manager Chris Woodward ejected following controversial calls

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was ejected during Sunday’s game against the Red Sox for arguing balls and strikes, but his frustration likely stemmed more from a controversial call earlier in the contest.

With the Rangers trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Joey Gallo was called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared to catch the strike zone. Gallo immediately turned around and had words for home plate umpire Brian O’Nora, but he wasn’t ejected until he started walking back to the dugout. He must have said something inappropriate at that point.

Woodward then came out and was ejected almost immediately. The manager didn’t appear all that worked up, either, so he apparently said something that rubbed O’Nora the wrong way.

It was the second time in the game that Woodward came out to speak with O’Nora. The first was after Rangers catcher Jonah Heim appeared to catch a foul pop-up to retire Enrique Hernandez, but O’Nora ruled that Heim dropped the ball. Replays appeared to show that Heim made the catch and dropped the ball on the transfer, which should be an out.

This isn’t the first time Woodward was ejected during a game against the Red Sox, though he was a lot more animated the last time.