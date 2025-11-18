Rangers are trying to trade 2 former All-Stars

The Texas Rangers are attempting to trade two former All-Stars who both played key roles on their 2023 World Series team.

The Rangers are trying to move catcher Jonah Heim and outfielder Adolis Garcia, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. If trades fail to materialize, the team could non-tender one or both of them by Friday’s deadline.

Garcia, in particular, was a massive part of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series victory. He won ALCS MVP honors that year and hit eight home runs in 15 playoff games. His numbers have declined since then, and with his contract inflating, the Rangers have actually been open to trading him for months.

Heim is a bit more surprising, as he is a former Gold Glove winner whose defensive abilities are highly regarded. However, he hit just .213 last season, as he will be eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.

The Rangers are coming off a fairly disappointing 81-81 season in 2025. They will have a new manager next season, and are clearly determined to trim some of their more high-salaried but underperforming pieces. That includes Heim and Garcia, both of whom might benefit from a change of scenery.