Red Sox P shares fantastic Julio Franco story

Boston Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh shared a great story about Julio Franco on Sunday.

Baseball reporter Hector Gomez shared a video on Friday of Franco taking swings in a batting cage and looking like he was in fantastic shape.

This is what Julio Franco looks like at 62 years old! pic.twitter.com/rpSfOMX9kP — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 10, 2020

That’s not bad for a 61-year-old, right?

Well McHugh’s story is great. He says that when Franco managed the Mets’ Gulf Coast League team, McHugh asked Franco if he worked out every day. Franco was incredulous over the question and shot back, “do you eat every day?”

When Julio managed the GCL team for the mets, I asked him if he worked out everyday. He looked me dead in the eyes and said, “Do you eat everyday?” and then walked away shaking his head. I’ll never forget it. https://t.co/wbqTO3qdDQ — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) July 12, 2020

Franco was famous for being an ageless wonder. He played 23 seasons in MLB from 1982-2007, all the way up to the age of 48. He led the league in hitting with a .341 batting average in 1991 and made three All-Star teams.