Monday, July 13, 2020

Red Sox P shares fantastic Julio Franco story

July 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Julio Franco

Boston Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh shared a great story about Julio Franco on Sunday.

Baseball reporter Hector Gomez shared a video on Friday of Franco taking swings in a batting cage and looking like he was in fantastic shape.

That’s not bad for a 61-year-old, right?

Well McHugh’s story is great. He says that when Franco managed the Mets’ Gulf Coast League team, McHugh asked Franco if he worked out every day. Franco was incredulous over the question and shot back, “do you eat every day?”

Franco was famous for being an ageless wonder. He played 23 seasons in MLB from 1982-2007, all the way up to the age of 48. He led the league in hitting with a .341 batting average in 1991 and made three All-Star teams.

