Red Sox could get unexpected injury boost for playoff push

August 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Boston Red Sox hat

Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox could be in line for an unexpected boost down the stretch.

Manager Alex Cora revealed Friday that shortstop Trevor Story, who has missed the entire season due to shoulder surgery, is set to take batting practice on Monday. Cora went one step further and predicted that Story, who was ruled out for the year in April, will be able to play at some point before the end of the season.

Story was definitively ruled out for the season in April after undergoing shoulder surgery. At the time, it was expected to be a six-month recovery time, so Story is way ahead of schedule if he even has a chance of playing this year.

It remains to be seen how much Story might actually be able to contribute. There is no doubt that Boston could find use for the bat, however. The 31-year-old was a well-regarded slugger in his heyday in Colorado, and he hit 16 home runs in 94 games with the Red Sox in 2022. He simply has not been able to stay healthy since, and has only played in 51 games since the start of the 2023 season.

Boston Red SoxTrevor Story
