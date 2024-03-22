Red Sox deny any past links to interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

The Boston Red Sox are setting the record straight when it comes to Ippei Mizuhara.

The Red Sox came out with a statement on Friday denying any past links to Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani who was recently fired amid allegations of theft and illegal betting. Various media reports covering the story stated that Mizuhara also used to serve as the interpreter for ex-Red Sox pitcher Hideki Okajima, a claim that was apparently false.

“[Various reports state] Ippei Mizuhara worked for the Red Sox as an interpreter, which is incorrect,” a Red Sox spokesperson said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Mizuhara was never employed by the Boston Red Sox in any capacity and was not an interpreter for Hideki Okajima during the pitcher’s time with the team.”

Mizuhara’s Wikipedia page had long stated (and still does) that he was hired by the Red Sox after graduating from college to interpret for Okajima. The source cited was a 2021 article by Japanese outlet Nippon.com, which stated that Mizuhara interpreted for Okajima in 2010 (Okajima pitched for the Red Sox from 2007-11). Multiple prominent outlets then reposted the claim that Mizuhara interpreted for Okajima, including the Los Angeles Times, the Associated Press, and The Japan Times.

But the Red Sox are now denying any such association with Mizuhara. It makes sense that they would want to distance themselves from Mizuhara, who has been accused of a massive theft of Ohtani’s money with Ohtani’s representatives now reportedly enlisting law enforcement to investigate.