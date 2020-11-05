Report: Red Sox have narrowed manager search to two candidates

The Boston Red Sox appear to be closing in on a new manager, with the field narrowing significantly.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Red Sox have narrowed their manager search down to two. Former manager Alex Cora remains a leading candidate, but Philadelphia Phillies integrative baseball performance director Sam Fuld has a “very real chance” to land the job. Fuld has strong ties to Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who will make the ultimate decision.

Fuld, a longtime MLB outfielder, has no managerial experience. He has interviewed for managerial posts before, though, and has been widely touted as a future manager. If the Red Sox don’t hire him, it’s highly likely that someone else will within the next couple years.

Cora, on the other hand, is familiar in the organization and won a World Series with them in 2018. He lost his job due to his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but retains the respect of the organization and players. The Red Sox are definitely serious about considering him.

Whoever takes the job will have to oversee a bit of a rebuild. The Red Sox cut salary prior to the 2020 season and finished last in the AL East.