Potential Red Sox GM target to remain with his current team

The Boston Red Sox can cross one name off their list of potential GMs after one rumored target decided to remain in his current role.

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed GM Mike Hazen to a new five-year contract, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The new deal runs through 2028 and also includes a club option for 2029.

This certainly takes Hazen out of the running for a possible job with the Red Sox, though it is not clear if he was ever actually in the frame. Boston is looking for a new head of baseball operations after parting ways with Chaim Bloom late in the season. Hazen was quickly speculated about as a name to watch, as he is a Massachusetts native who spent two years as Boston’s GM under team presidents Ben Cherington and Dave Dombrowski in 2015 and 2016.

Hazen joined the Diamondbacks in October 2016 and has overseen a full rebuild. That has culminated in a playoff appearance this season, and the team has a 1-0 lead in the NL Wild Card series entering Wednesday’s games.