Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner

The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void.

Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season.

Kluber, 36, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander was able to stay healthy for the first time in four years and made 31 starts. He went 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 164 innings.

The Red Sox will be Kluber’s fifth team since 2019, which was his last year with the Cleveland Indians. He pitched just one game for the Texas Rangers in 2020 due to a shoulder injury before signing a one-year deal with the New York Yankees in 2021. Kluber threw a no-hitter for the Yankees but had injury trouble there as well, making just 16 starts.

Prior to his injury issues, Kluber was one of the best pitchers in baseball. He was named an All-Star three times and won two Cy Young Awards while anchoring Cleveland’s rotation for several years.

Boston signed Kluber a day after losing a big piece of their starting rotation in free agency. They also failed to re-sign Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason, and fans have become extremely frustrated with their lack of spending.

Kluber will help if he can stay healthy, but we doubt Red Sox Nation will be too thrilled with the signing.