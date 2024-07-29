Reds land ex-All-Star 1B in trade

The Cincinnati Reds are doing a bit of bargain-boxing ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Reds announced on Monday that they have acquired first baseman Ty France in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Cincinnati is also receiving cash considerations in the deal while they send minor-league catcher Andruw Salcedo back to Seattle.

France, 30, was an All-Star with the Mariners in 2022, hitting .274 with 20 home runs and 83 RBIs. But his numbers took a dip in 2023 and an even bigger on in 2024. France was hitting a career-low .223 this season with eight home runs and 31 RBIs before being DFA’d by Seattle days ago.

As for the Reds, their playoff hopes might be cooked at 50-55 this season (which is last in the NL Central). But France at least provides them with a cheap righty bat who is still arbitration-eligible next year as well. France also now becomes the latest former All-Star infielder to join Cincinnati via trade.