 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 29, 2024

Reds land ex-All-Star 1B in trade

July 29, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A Cincinnati Reds hat

The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, July 2, 2021. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Cincinnati Reds are doing a bit of bargain-boxing ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Reds announced on Monday that they have acquired first baseman Ty France in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Cincinnati is also receiving cash considerations in the deal while they send minor-league catcher Andruw Salcedo back to Seattle.

France, 30, was an All-Star with the Mariners in 2022, hitting .274 with 20 home runs and 83 RBIs. But his numbers took a dip in 2023 and an even bigger on in 2024. France was hitting a career-low .223 this season with eight home runs and 31 RBIs before being DFA’d by Seattle days ago.

As for the Reds, their playoff hopes might be cooked at 50-55 this season (which is last in the NL Central). But France at least provides them with a cheap righty bat who is still arbitration-eligible next year as well. France also now becomes the latest former All-Star infielder to join Cincinnati via trade.

Article Tags

Cincinnati RedsTy France
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus