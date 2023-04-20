Reds manager had savage quote after being ejected

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell delivered a savage quote after being ejected on Wednesday.

Bell’s Reds lost 8-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of a 3-game series. In the bottom of the 9th inning, Tampa Bay brought in Pete Fairbanks to close out the 8-0 game.

Fairbanks allowed a hit, two walks and threw a wild pitch. He generally did not have good control. After Fairbanks missed up-and-in on Stuart Fairchild for the second time in three pitches, Bell complained.

“If he can’t control his pitches, get him the f— out of here!” Bell shouted after being ejected by umpire Erich Bacchus. “Somebody’s going to get f—ing hurt!”

Beware, you can hear some profanity in the video:

Reds manager David Bell is not thrilled and gets ejected after arguing with the umps. pic.twitter.com/sddMEANAym — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 19, 2023

It’s not as if Bell’s point wasn’t warranted.

Fairbanks kept missing in dangerous spots. But Bell was asking for the pitcher to be ejected just for being wild, not for intentionally throwing at opposing batters. That was a tough sell for Bacchus, especially as the game was an out away from going final.