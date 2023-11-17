 Skip to main content
Report: Reds actively discussing trade of former Rookie of the Year

November 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
The Cincinnati Reds logo

Alex Hernandez, a groundskeeper with the City of Goodyear, Arizona, tends to the Cincinnati Reds logo, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Photo Credit: Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The magic may have run out for one former phenom in Cincinnati.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Thursday that the Reds are discussing trade possibilities involving second baseman Jonathan India with three or four different teams. Morosi adds that trade talks are described as “active.”

The 26-year-old India won NL Rookie of the Year with the Reds in 2021 on the strength of a 21-homer, 69-RBI season. But he has regressed in the two years since, batting a career-low .244 in 2023 and furthering his reputation as a below-average defender.

India ultimately feels a bit expendable right now for the Reds with 23-year-old Matt McLain, who hit .290 as a rookie last year, looking like their second baseman of the future, and utilityman Spencer Steer capable of sopping up any leftover playing time. Granted, India still has some upside as a player who is under club control for another three seasons, so Cincinnati will be hoping to flip him for a positive return (as has been rumored for a decent while now).

