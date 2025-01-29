 Skip to main content
Reds trade for All-Star relief pitcher

January 29, 2025
by Grey Papke
The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, July 2, 2021. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Cincinnati Reds made a noteworthy move on Wednesday to add a former All-Star to their bullpen.

The Reds acquired reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a minor league pitcher, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The left-hander figures to be a big part of the back end of the Cincinnati bullpen.

Rogers had a 2.64 ERA in 60 innings of work in 2024, but the Giants felt he was expendable. The move also splits him up from his twin brother Tyler, though that could open the door for them to resume some hijinks to confuse fans in the future now that they will not be occupying the same bullpen.

The 34-year-old Rogers has been a reliable lefty reliever for the bulk of his career and was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2021. He can more than hold his own against right-handers and has previous experience as a closer. One would figure he will occupy a pretty big role in the Cincinnati bullpen as the Reds look to take another step forward in 2025.