Reds trade for All-Star relief pitcher

The Cincinnati Reds made a noteworthy move on Wednesday to add a former All-Star to their bullpen.

The Reds acquired reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a minor league pitcher, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The left-hander figures to be a big part of the back end of the Cincinnati bullpen.

Trade: The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Francisco Giants for right-hander Braxton Roxby, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 29, 2025

Rogers had a 2.64 ERA in 60 innings of work in 2024, but the Giants felt he was expendable. The move also splits him up from his twin brother Tyler, though that could open the door for them to resume some hijinks to confuse fans in the future now that they will not be occupying the same bullpen.

The 34-year-old Rogers has been a reliable lefty reliever for the bulk of his career and was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2021. He can more than hold his own against right-handers and has previous experience as a closer. One would figure he will occupy a pretty big role in the Cincinnati bullpen as the Reds look to take another step forward in 2025.