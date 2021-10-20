Reggie Jackson christens Astros star as new ‘Mr. October’

In a development that might make New York Yankees fans a bit nauseous, Reggie Jackson is bestowing his famous nickname on a member of one of the team’s biggest rivals.

After the Houston Astros won on Tuesday to tie their ALCS series against the Boston Red Sox at two games apiece, Astros star Carlos Correa revealed that Jackson had christened him as the new “Mr. October.” Jackson, who now works for the Astros as a special advisor, has recently been sporting a custom-made Astros hat with “Mr. October” stitched into the side.

“I’m doubly excited today,” said Correa, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. “We had that great game and when I went back to the locker, [Jackson] gave me one of his hats that he’s been wearing around. To me that was such a great honor. Reggie Jackson is such a legend of the game. Just giving me the hat that says ‘Mr. October’ on the side, that was special to me so I’m really excited about that one, too.”

The All-Star shortstop Correa has certainly had an October worthy of the nickname. He is now hitting .367 this postseason and delivered a clutch hit to start the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game to help turn a 2-2 tie into a 9-2 Astros victory.

The retired Baseball Hall of Famer Jackson has been more than happy to show love to the new generation in recent years. But the fact that Jackson has crowned an Astros player as the new “Mr. October” will probably make some Yankee stomachs churn a little.

Photo: Oct 13, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Former New York Yankees and Hall of Fame player Reggie Jackson watches the Yankees batting practice before playing against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2019 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports