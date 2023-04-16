Video: Rockies pitcher gets hat knocked off by comebacker in very close call

Colorado Rockies pitcher Noah Davis must have had a magic lamp and all three wishes on Sunday.

Davis was facing off against the Seattle Mariners in the very first start of his MLB career when he had an extremely close call. During the second inning, Davis had to duck out of the way of a screaming comebacker off the bat of Mariners DH Teoscar Hernandez. Davis turned his head and got out of the way just in the nick of time (though the ball took his hat off in the process).

Take a look at the scary moment.

OH MY GOD 🤯 In his first career MLB start, Rockies pitcher Noah Davis almost got his head taken off. pic.twitter.com/KNoB5nfqE2 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 16, 2023

That is just about as close as you can cut it. Lady Luck was definitely on Davis’ side there.

The ball ultimately made its way to Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon for a groundout, so no harm was done on any front there.

The 25-year-old Davis had a fine start otherwise, firing five scoreless innings while allowing three hits and three walks and also striking out five batters. But for his next outing, Davis might be better served rocking a cap that offers greater protection (like this fellow pitcher once did).