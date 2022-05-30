Roger Clemens had cool reaction to son’s MLB call-up

Kody Clemens is heading to the big leagues for the first time, and his famous father is apparently quite excited.

Clemens, a member of the Detroit Tigers organization, is the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens. Kody was called up for the first time on Monday, and is in line to make his Major League debut Tuesday against Minnesota. The elder Clemens, apparently, is rushing to see it in person.

“He’s scrambling and trying to figure out when he’s going to fly here,” Kody Clemens said Monday, via Dave Hogg of the Associated Press. “He loved it. He was like ‘You’re a big leaguer, kid.'”

Kody, a third-round pick by the Tigers in the 2018 draft, has never shied away from embracing his family heritage. He is a hitter, not a pitcher, so in some ways it is easier for him to forge his own legacy.

The elder Clemens, despite his status as a generational pitcher, is not in the Hall of Fame due to allegations of PED use.