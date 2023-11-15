Ron Washington makes big statement about his Angels goal

Ron Washington has one clear priority for the Los Angeles Angels after taking over as the team’s manager.

Washington was introduced to the media on Wednesday, and he issued a major warning as part of his press conference. He said the team’s goal would be to “run the West down” and that fans could “take that to the bank and deposit it.”

Ron Washington: “Our whole focus will be to run the West down. You can take that to the bank and deposit it.” — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) November 15, 2023

Even if you want the goal to be to win a World Series, the Angels have to start with the AL West. The division includes the last two World Series winners in the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, as well as another playoff contender in the Seattle Mariners. If the Angels are competitive with those teams, they are probably playoff-caliber.

The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014 and had their last winning season in 2015. They are also likely to lose their best player. Washington has his work cut out for him, to say the least.