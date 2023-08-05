Ronald Acuna Jr. seemingly shades ex-teammate with Twitter ‘like’

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. seemed to be sending a message to one of his former teammates during the weekend series between his team and the Chicago Cubs.

Twitter users noted that Acuna liked a tweet that seemed to be throwing shade at former Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson. The tweet in question was a video of Braves catcher Sean Murphy hitting a two-run home run in Friday’s game at Wrigley Field, where it sounded like plenty of vocal Braves fans were in attendance. The caption sarcastically remarked that you “can truly hear just how loud those Cubs fans are cheering on the Braves.”

Now I understand what Dansby Swanson was saying, you can truly hear just how loud those Cubs fans are cheering on the Braves today at Wrigley pic.twitter.com/brM5C6xxc3 — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) August 4, 2023

As of Saturday afternoon, the tweet was still in Acuna’s likes.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the like button on a spicy tweet pic.twitter.com/wSaA8elqKu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

So what’s the story? After leaving the Braves to sign with the Cubs in the offseason, Swanson made some remarks that did not sit well with Atlanta fans. Swanson said pro sports in Chicago were a “massive deal” while in Atlanta, they were “kind of a deal.”

A quote from Dansby when he signed with the Cubs pic.twitter.com/5vOp6d3Vb5 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

It is entirely possible that someone running Acuna’s account liked the tweet, not him personally. Still, it certainly feels like a message in response to that Swanson quote, since Braves fans traveled just fine on Friday.

Swanson certainly did not bear any ill will toward Atlanta when he left, but apparently some people still remember that comment several months later.