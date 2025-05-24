Ronald Acuña Jr. shows up at first game wearing questionable bag

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL, and he made something of a fashion statement as he did so.

Acuña arrived at Truist Field on Friday carrying a pink bag with him. MLB highlighted the look on their official X account.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has arrived at Truist Park for his return to the Braves tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/y1mbdVvbFy — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2025

Reaction to the choice was decidedly mixed. Some fans approved of the look, while others questioned the color of the bag, or outright referred to it as a purse.

Ultimately, Acuña hit a home run on his very first pitch back in the big leagues. Braves fans will likely say that he can carry whatever bag he wants as long as he produces like that. It certainly beats making headlines for social media posts in which he shades his manager.

Acuña has not had a fully healthy season since 2023, when he hit .337 with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases on his way to NL MVP honors. The Braves could use production similar to that, as they have had a poor start to the season and sit at 24-26 entering play Saturday.