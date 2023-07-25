Nationals legend has message for players who dislike pitch clock

Washington Nationals legend Ryan Zimmerman has some advice for players who dislike the pitch clock.

Zimmerman, wo played his entire 16-season MLB career with the Nats, was a guest on MASN’s broadcast of Monday’s Nationals-Colorado Rockies game. During the top of the fifth inning, he was asked for his thoughts on the pitch clock, which was implemented before the 2023 season. Zimmerman retired after 2021 and never played under the rules.

“Oh, I love this,” Zimmerman said of the pitch clock. “I tell everyone I missed so many good dinners on the road that we had reservations for … but I love it. I think it’s great for the game. I think it’s great for the fans. And I think the players like it too.”

Zimmerman also offered some advice to players who dislike the pitch clock.

“Prepare before the game. Get ready,” Zimmerman said.

Nobody else has put things so bluntly before when it comes to evaluating the pitch clock. Some players who were struggling to adjust to the pitch clock complained about not having enough time for the mental battle. Zimmerman says mental battles are overrated and that players just need to take care of their homework ahead of time.

Zimmerman has the qualifications to offer such an opinion. He was a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner, and he had a career .277 average and .816 OPS.

The pitch clock has been great at improving the pace of the game, shortening the average game time. It’s working so well that MLB is reluctant to make any concessions to those seeking more time between pitches.