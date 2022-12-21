Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed

Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done.

Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical.

Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants. He ended up getting a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets.

How did the agent pivot from the Giants to the Mets? He had a great message for Mets owner Steve Cohen.

“(Steve) Cohen was in Hawaii. I was up late in SF negotiating with a number of teams. Others went to bed. Steve was having dinner and a martini. I asked if he had 3 olives for a great 3B,” Boras says he told Cohen.

Correa’s agent Scott Boras tells @Joelsherman1: “(Steve) Cohen was in Hawaii. I was up late in SF negotiating with a number of teams. Others went to bed. Steve was having dinner and a martini. I asked if he had 3 olives for a great (third baseman).”https://t.co/4vSIpeKC3K — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

Three olives for a great third baseman is a classic line.

Correa has played shortstop, but he is moving to third base for the Mets, who already have Francisco Lindor at the position.

Once he found out that Correa was available, Cohen closed the deal while on a trip in Hawaii. He’s already spent so much money building his team, he figured what’s a little extra money to try and lock up a World Series?

Correa, 28, batted .291 with 22 home runs and an .833 OPS last season for the Twins.