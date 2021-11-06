Video: Security guard at Braves parade got rough with pitcher Tyler Matzek

The Atlanta Braves held their World Series parade on Friday and it was about as rocky as their season. The good news? Like the 2021 campaign, it ended on a high note — but not before some waves were made involving pitcher Tyler Matzek.

At one point during the parade — when the busses had finally slowed down — Matzek was greeting fans on the street. As he headed back up the road, he was met by a security guard who got a little rough.

Apparently mistaking Matzek for a fan, the security guard first tried to pull the pitcher off to the side before then attempting to arrest him. Following a brief conference with other security guards, Matzek was finally allowed to go on his way.

Cops tried to arrest Braves reliever Tyler Matzek during the World Series parade… Did they think he was a fan or something??? pic.twitter.com/jHgkq8j94m — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 5, 2021

Did Police really try to arrest Braves reliever Tyler Matzek (@TylerMatzek) during Atlanta's World Series parade 🤯 (via @sydnee_walker5) pic.twitter.com/I5kSb0H48f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 5, 2021

Matzek, who signed a two-year minor league deal back in August, finished the season with an 0-4 record, a 2.57 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 63.0 innings.