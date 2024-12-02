49ers share devastating injury update on Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers are bracing for the worst-case scenario on Christian McCaffrey’s latest injury.

On Sunday, McCaffrey went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of the 49ers’ 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCaffrey gave himself up after his left leg buckled during a routine run play (video here).

McCaffrey was immediately taken to the blue tent and was eventually ruled out of the matchup for good.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters about McCaffrey’s injury. Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey had suffered a significant PCL injury that could potentially end the All-Pro running back’s 2024 campaign.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that could end his season. Just a nightmare of a season. pic.twitter.com/1LoD5eAwGJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2024

If McCaffrey is indeed ruled out for the year, it would be the third time over the last five seasons that the 28-year-old would miss more than half his team’s games.

McCaffrey similarly dealt with a myriad of injuries during his 2020 and 2021 seasons as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He played in just 10 combined games during that span.

Before this season, McCaffrey had missed just one game as a member of the 49ers. It happened last year during an inconsequential Week 18 matchup. But his injury luck has appeared to run out this season.

McCaffrey rushed for 202 yards on 50 carries across four games this season. If he is unable to play again, it would mark the first season of his career without recording a single touchdown.