Shohei Ohtani makes major admission about his pitching future

Shohei Ohtani may be entering a last dance of sorts as a two-way player.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Ohtani was interviewed as part of a television special that aired this week in his native Japan. In the interview, Ohtani admitted that he may be finished as a pitcher if he has to undergo another surgery and subsequent rehab in the future.

“I went from from mid-level to veteran in 2021,” Ohtani said, per a rough translation from Yahoo! Japan. “When the opportunity to have another surgery comes, it’s not realistic to have to rehabilitate for another year-and-a-half. When I think about it that way, I feel this might be my last chance.”

The three-time MVP Ohtani has yet to return to the mound ever since having a Sept. 2023 surgery to repair a UCL tear in his right elbow. He also had to undergo labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason and has a 2018 Tommy John surgery under his belt already too. As it stands right now, Ohtani won’t be ready to pitch for the start of the 2025 season either.

Set to turn 31 next season, Ohtani is right that he probably will not be able to come back from a third pitching injury and lengthy rehab process. While the Dodgers gave him a $700 million contract last winter in part because of his two-way ability, it may be best for Ohtani to focus all of his efforts on being a hitter as he ages. A three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Ohtani was the charter member of MLB’s 50/50 club last season and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in his very first year with them, all without throwing a single pitch. The Dodgers have also hinted in the past at an interesting idea for Ohtani that does not involve him being a pitcher or a designated hitter.

