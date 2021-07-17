Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture with his Home Run Derby money

Shohei Ohtani did not win the Home Run Derby, but he was a big winner for what he did with his Home Run Derby money.

Ohtani received $150,000 for his finish in the Home Run Derby, where he lost in the first round to Juan Soto after an excellent duel.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star decided to distribute his prize money to about 30 Angels support staffers, the OC Register’s Jeff Fletcher reports. Ohtani reportedly distributed checks Friday to trainers, clubhouse workers, and media relations staff members.

In 2019, MLB increased its bonus prize pool to entice Home Run Derby participants. The winner receives $1 million, which Pete Alonso captured. Ohtani apparently had plans to give his Home Run Derby money to Angels staffers even if he won the whole thing.

One additional aspect of this gesture by Ohtani is his MLB salary. Ohtani has made $6.7 million since joining MLB in 2018. His base salary this season is $3 million. Though that is great money by most standards, it’s nothing compared to the $30 million a year (or more) salaries some of the game’s top players earn. That means the $150,000 is proportionally a greater amount than if it were a $100 million player doing it.