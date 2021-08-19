Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation.

Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.

The Hall of Fame pitcher then used a mock Asian accent and said “be very, very careful.”

Morris later offered a half-hearted apology to those he offended. You can watch the video here.

On Wednesday, Bally Sports Detroit said that Morris was suspended indefinitely.

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with three walks in Tuesday’s game, which the Angels won 8-2. He then hit a home run and pitched eight innings for the win on Wednesday. After the game, he was asked about the Morris matter. He said he had seen the video and then offered this response, as translated by his interpreter.

Shohei Ohtani on the Jack Morris comments: "I did see the footage and I heard it. Personally, I'm not offended and I didn't take anything personally. … He is a Hall of Famer. He has a big influence in the baseball world. It's kind of a tough spot." (Via interpreter). — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 19, 2021

Ohtani was taking the high road and still showing respect for Morris despite Morris’ disrespectful accent. Would you expect anything else from the All-Star?