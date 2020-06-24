pixel 1
header
Thursday, June 25, 2020

Joe Maddon hopeful Shohei Ohtani will be able to pitch when season starts

June 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

Shohei Ohtani

MLB’s delayed Opening Day may mean Shohei Ohtani gets the chance to pitch it.

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said he was hopeful that Ohtani would be ready to go as a pitcher when MLB starts its season in late July.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2018. He was able to return for the bulk of the 2019 season, but only as a position player, hitting .286 with 18 home runs in 106 games.

The Japanese star has only pitched 10 games in the league since moving to the U.S., but it’s easy to see why there’s such an eagerness to get him back on the mound. He had a 3.31 ERA in his rookie year of 2018.

It’s not clear what the Angels’ plans are for Ohtani once the season starts. One thing is for sure: he certainly looks ready to handle whatever workload the team gives him.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus